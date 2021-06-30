Good Omens gets renewed for a second season by Amazon

Following the release of its first season in 2019, Amazon's Good Omens has finally been renewed for a second season. The comedy drama based on the work by Terry Pratchett, stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale respectively, and will begin filming later this year in Scotland.

According to Variety, the second season will see Crowley and Aziraphale living in London among mortals when an unexpected messenger presents a "surprising mystery". That's about all we know about the second season unfortunately, as it also doesn't have a release date attached yet.

Neil Gaiman will also be back as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct the show.

Are you excited to see where the second season will take Crowley and Aziraphale?