Good Omens finally returns in July

It surprised many when Amazon announced that Good Omens had been renewed for a second season on Prime Video, as the first season directly adapted the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, a book that has no sequel. But regardless, a second season has been in the works for a while, and why it has taken so long is down to the fact that Gaiman has had to create an all-new story for it.

However, it's finally time for the show to make a comeback, as Prime Video has announced that Good Omens will be returning to the streamer on July 28, when the second season debuts. As for how the season will arrive, the show will drop its entire six-episode run on July 28, meaning you won't have to wait for each episode to arrive on a weekly basis.

In terms of the story for this season, the plot synopsis is as follows: "Season Two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

Expect a trailer for the season as we near the release date.