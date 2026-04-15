Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

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I went into Gore Verbinski's latest film with absolutely no expectations and without having seen a trailer. All I'd seen was the cover image of Sam Rockwell, which immediately brought to mind Terry Gilliam's quirky films.

Gore was very active in the early 2000s. He directed what I consider to be a very successful remake of The Ring, which absolutely scared the life out of me at the cinema. He then moved on to a very, very famous franchise where Johnny Depp staggered about as a perpetually drunk pirate who's always wondering why the rum's run out. I don't need to spell out the title, do I? He's also given us the Nic Cage comedy "The Weather Man", the snooze-fest "A Cure for Wellness", and "The Lone Ranger" (which flopped, but was actually quite entertaining).

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Let's run through the plot quickly. A man from the future bursts into a diner in Los Angeles to recruit unsuspecting diners for a desperate mission against an evil AI. Through threats and trickery, he unites a motley crew, who are thrown into a chaotic race, where zombies and robots lurk around every corner in a battle for humanity's survival.

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It's hard not to draw parallels with the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once. No, we aren't flung between a bunch of different universes in the same way, but it's probably a mix of the pure aesthetic, the fast-pace, and the unpredictability.

And the weaknesses... Because, and this is perhaps like swearing in church, I'm not exactly crazy about Everything Everywhere All At Once. I love the fact that such an underdog film pulled off a massive upset at the Oscars. I love the actors, the daring, the aesthetics, and much of the humour. But it was too chaotic for me and too much was happening, all the time, just as the title suggests. It felt like a film created by a kid with severe concentration difficulties who just wanted to throw new things in your face.

And I experience Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die in much the same way when we're thrown straight into it. I love Rockwell, always have, yet I'm sceptical at first. The opening does nothing for me, but then the film gets going and there are a number of truly delightful scenes. We're treated to plenty of dark humour and this business of almost joking about school shootings feels a bit hit and miss. I get the point - it's surreal - but it rubs me the wrong way.

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I particularly appreciate the scenes between Zazie Beetz and Michael Peña, which are very good. There's also a deeper, serious theme in the film that I think is important to address: how we use artificial intelligence and what it does. I'm no doomsday prophet seeing the opening of Terminator 2: Judgment Day playing out before me, but still, we use it for everything, everywhere, despite there being so many uncertainty surrounding AI. So, yes, I like the theme and it works. It doesn't feel forced, even though I do feel that films about rogue AI are starting to feel a bit... overused. That being said, a few uplifting, exciting, and subtle scenes, stylish visuals, and talented actors unfortunately don't make up for it in my view. It's still far too disjointed, which means I don't really care what happens nor do I care much about the characters.

This film would have benefited from being cut down by fifteen minutes and a couple more tweaks to the script. There's something really good here, amidst the chaos of rapid cuts and unexpected events, and you know what? I'd have loved to see a few more mobile-zombies on screen.