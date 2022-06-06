Good chance that Johnny Depp will return to the role of Jack Sparrow

HQ

Just a few weeks ago, this news would have seemed almost absurd in nature, but if we are to believe one of Disney's former top executives, the chances are very good that Johnny Depp will return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. For the past five years, the beloved film series has been in up in the air, due in large part to ex-wife Amber Heard's accusations against Depp.

People Magazine, which interviewed one of Disney's former top executives after the trial between the two exes, strongly believes in a return and had this to say about the whole thing.

"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture. With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises."

Johnny Depp himself hasn't commented on the rumour, but judging by what was mentioned before and during the trial, he didn't seem too keen to give Disney another chance after they threw him under the bus. What do you think, will Depp change his mind and return if given the opportunity? Do you even want to see a sixth film in the Pirates series?