Good Burger 2 gets its first teaser trailer

Kenan and Kel finally reunite for the sequel to the 90s comedy classic.

Key & Peele, Fry & Laurie, Timone and Pumba. There are plenty of comedy duos out there, but if you were a kid growing up in the late 90s and early 2000s, you were particularly aware of Kenan and Kel.

The duo parted ways long ago, but now are back for a sequel to their movie Good Burger, which followed a group of fast-food workers having to fight for their brand's survival when a new corporate competitor comes in.

While Kenan has been involved in comedy since the two parted ways, Kel's life took a very different path. In the teaser trailer though, it seems he's slotted right back into the role of Ed.

Will you be watching Good Burger 2?

