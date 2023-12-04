Gonzo will present an award at The Game Awards

HQ

Geoff Keighley has started to reveal a few interesting names who will be in attendance at The Game Awards later this week, to present awards to the nominated games and developers.

One such iconic personality who will be present will be The Muppets' Gonzo, who is making an appearance to give an award for an undetermined category.

To add to this, we're told that last year's Best Performance award will be presented by Christopher Judge (Kratos), meaning while Sony Santa Monica isn't up for any awards this year, it will have a presence at the show in some form.

The Game Awards will start at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET in the morning on Friday, December 8. Be sure to stay tuned to your local Gamereactor for all the news and trailers from that event.