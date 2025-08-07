Gonzalo García expected to become new Real Madrid '9'

HQ

Gonzalo García is in "active talks" to become the next "nine" at Real Madrid, inheriting the number left vacant by Kylian Mbappé, who from now on will wear number 10 in his jersey, the same as Luka Modric used to wear. The homegrown player, basically unknown just a few months ago, surprised everyone when he became the top goal scorer at Club World Cup during Mbappé's absence, and was even featured as a starting player alongside the Frenchman when he returned.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, following the rumour that the white club didn't know which striker to choose for next year: Endrick was theoretically in line to be a headline forward this year after being benched by Ancelotti most of the time last year, but García may have passed him in the race.

At 21, he would become a fixed player for the main Real Madrid squad, alongside Mbappé, Vinícius, and Rodrygo. Some clubs, particularly Getafe in Spain, tried to sign him, but for now on he will stay, meaning that Endrick could likely be loaned elsewhere to complete his development.

García would have to get a new contract, as he currently is a player for Real Madrid Castilla, their B Team, which currently plays in Primera Federación (third division). With 25 goals in 36 games, he became the top goal scorer of the category, with Castilla finishing sixth in Group 2 of the competition.