Gone Home creator steps down after accusations

There's often a tendency for more stuff to surface when accusations of sexual harassment, bad working conditions and other horrible things are made, so it's not surprising that the Activision Blizzard situation was just the "start" this summer.

Fullbright, the developer studio of Gone Home and Tacoma, has posted a message on Twitter confirming that studio co-founder Steve Gaynor has stepped down as creative lead and manager of the upcoming Open Roads because more than ten people have accused him of fostering a toxic work culture and behavior. Gaynor acknowledges that his leadership style was hurtful and that he hopes this decision will help him become a better person and leader, so let's hope things turn out great both for him and Open Roads.