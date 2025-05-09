Gollum returns: New Lord of the Rings film to be released in December 2027

HQ

For all of you thirsting for more adventures in the wonderful world of J.R.R. Tolkien, do not despair. In about two and a half years, it's time to once again be enchanted by Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, as per Variety. Andy Serkis returns (of course) as Gollum but this time he's also in the director's chair, with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens as producers.

The film will be a standalone story set somewhere between Bilbo's birthday party and the events of Moria, with the spotlight on Gollum, as the film's title suggests. Filming is scheduled to take place in New Zealand next year and if all goes according to plan, both Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen will reprise their respective roles. Although nothing is 100% decided yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum premieres on December 17, 2027 and hopefully it will be really good. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

Are you looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum?