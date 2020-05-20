LIVE

Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Golf With Your Friends

Golf With Your Friends added to Xbox Game Pass

Are you ready to annihilate your friends (or get annihilated by said friends) in a game of minigolf? Golf With Your Friends is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

As the quarantine seems to be opening up, it's about time to invite good friends over for some local multiplayer. And Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has a nice suggestion for you of what you should play with them - Golf With Your Friends. It has just been released for Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One after previously being available only for PC.

It offers not so very classic miniature golf for up to 12 players, also online, with themed courses (one of them based on Worms, as this is a Team 17 published game) - and to make things even better it is also already included with Xbox Game Pass. Take a look at the console launch trailer below.

