Golf With Your Friends 2

Golf With Your Friends 2 to be released next year

Expect the same fun gameplay with some extra add-ons to somehow make golf exciting.

In 2021, Team17 bought the rights to Golf With Your Friends, created by indie studio Radical Forge. Now they have jointly announced a sequel that will be released sometime next year. There will be new game mechanics, weather, and cross-platform online multiplayer. Golf With Your Friends 2 will be released for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Golf With Your Friends 2
