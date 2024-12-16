Golf With Your Friends 2 to be released next year

Dansk
In 2021, Team17 bought the rights to Golf With Your Friends, created by indie studio Radical Forge. Now they have jointly announced a sequel that will be released sometime next year. There will be new game mechanics, weather, and cross-platform online multiplayer. Golf With Your Friends 2 will be released for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.