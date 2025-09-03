Golf R will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary with an engine from Audi

HQ In 2027, the Volkswagen Golf R celebrates 25 years on the market and then the VAG group has decided to congratulate the performance model of the small car with a new engine, and not just any engine, either. Apparently, the Golf R 2027 will house Audi's 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that was in the Auri TT, among others, and according to rumors, they will have picked up 455 horsepower from it just in time for the anniversary. A final farewell to the Golf R, in other words, which will disappear from the market with the next generation, sadly enough. If the new Golf R really will have 455 hp, it will of course be mentally fast.