Golf Club: Wasteland developer offering one-off $500 million edition of the game as a "ticket off this doomed planet"

Next month, Demagog will be releasing its post-apocalyptic golf game, Golf Club: Wasteland, a title that sees players take on the role of the "stinking rich" as they return to the remnants of Earth to use the ruins of civilization as their own personal golf course.

Well, now that it's only a month until launch, Demagog's creative director Igor simic has had a "wake-up call" after seeing yet another billionaire taking to the stars, and has announced a one-off edition of the title, valued at $500 million to fund his own ticket off Earth before the apocalypse "comes for the rest of us plebs."

"Golf Club: Wasteland started off as pure satire," said Simic. "The ultra-rich playing golf on the remains of civilization after initially fleeing to Mars as Earth crumbled thanks to consumerism, climate disaster and Silicon Valley-fuelled greed. Well, now I'm not laughing anymore. These rocket obsessed billionaires like Musk, Bezos and Branson are already packing their designer bags, so it's time I sorted out my own ticket off this doomed planet.

Since tickets for a recent 12 or so minute private space flight went for $28 million a pop, I'm hoping $500 million should be enough to at least get me a cheap seat next to the toilets for the final Mars flight. I've been told the price also needs to be adequate enough so that the potential buyer can reassuringly brag about it to their friends and Forbes Magazine."

The edition of the game will be regarded as the My Ticket Outta Here Edition, and will be available to one-person with "more money than sense". Simic also noted how he will assure a buyer keep the exclusivity and value of the edition, and has come up with an ingenious solution.

"I've decided to put this one-off version of the game entirely on floppy disks. This method will also allow me to use a custom formatting and copying process that so inefficiently uses computing power, it takes around 7 months to copy data onto one disk. This will help maximise the amount of environmental damage my video game can do, since I heard that's also really important."

You're probably wondering what the rest of Demagog is thinking about Simic's plans to take the funds and jet-off to the stars. We were provided a statement from "someone from HR" who we are assured is not Simic) said, "At Demagog, we are a family and feel we are in this all together, no matter what. The reward is the work itself and knowing we achieved something great, as a family. Also please don't try to unionize."

If you have a little bit of cash saved up and are interested in grabbing this version of the game, you can email Untold Tales with the subject line "I have more money than sense". Otherwise, you can still find the game's Steam listing over here, to get an idea of what will be arriving when the game will actually launch this August.