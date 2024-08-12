Goldfish defeats the last boss of the Elden Ring expansion

HQ

(Spoiler alert for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree). The other month, the Elden Ring masterpiece expanded with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and as well as adding loads of wonderful new content to the game in question, it also delivered a couple of the adventure's toughest bosses. One of these came in the form of the final battle with General Radhan and Miquella, and several players have met their fate at the duo's blisteringly fast attack patterns and huge reach. One player, however, wanted to prove that the boss is not impossible, and he chose to do so by having his goldfish named Tortellini take on the challenge. Twitch streamer Pointcrow chose to let his goldfish's movements act as a control in the battle in question, and in the end, the golden lizard managed to take down the final boss of the expansion with a few erratic swimming strokes.

If you're feeling poorly in comparison, don't feel too bad. Tortellini had a lot of help as the character it controlled was quite powerful (level 713), and Pointcrow had also got some good equipment and items to give the water beast a fair chance. You can check out the achievement for yourself via Twitch.