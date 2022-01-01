Goldeneye 007 is coming to Xbox

HQ

Rare Replay is an amazing collection of most of the British developers' games, but the lack of a certain Nintendo 64 first-person shooter has left many a bit disappointed. Fortunately, it seems like the beloved game is finally making its way to Xbox very soon.

Because Exophase has as usual kept a close eye on what's happening in the back-end of Microsoft's systems and noticed that an Achievements list for Goldeneye 007 was published shortly before we went into 2022. The accompanying images make it seem like it'll be a port and not the remastered version that found its way on to the Internet last year, but I'm not complaining when it's clear that both the fun campaign and incredible multiplayer are included. Maybe they've even taken it to another level by giving us the option to play online? I doubt it, but one can dream.