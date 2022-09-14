GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch and Xbox

HQ

It is frequently hailed as one of the best Nintendo 64 titles of all time, one of the best first-person shooters of all time - and also one of the best games of all time. We're talking about Rare's classic GoldenEye 007, which was confirmed during today's Nintendo Direct to be coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

But that was not all GoldenEye 007 love that was in store for us today, as Rare confirmed on Twitter that Xbox is getting a 4K version of this classic as well, including Achievements, smoother frame rates and split-screen local multiplayer. Something to look forward toward indeed. Rare says it's "Coming soon to" Game Pass, and hopefully we'll get the first screenshots and a proper trailer fairly soon.

