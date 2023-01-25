Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Goldeneye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush and every other game coming to Game Pass in January
While Donut County, Telling Lies, Worms WMD and Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master are leaving.
Some of you have been wondering if Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass were going to start off 2023 pretty slow, as Microsoft hadn't said anything about a second batch for the latter half of January. Turns out, the company just wanted to save it for after tonight's "surprise".
Because the second line-up of Game Pass games this month have been announced now that Hi-Fi Rush has been officially unveiled and released. Not that Tango Gameworks' leaked game is the only goodie coming this last week of 2023's first month and first part of February:
Hi-Fi Rush on Cloud, Xbox Series and PC today
Goldeneye 007 on Cloud and consoles on January 27
Roboquest (Game Preview) on consoles on January 30
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on Cloud and consoles on January 31
Inkulinati (Game Preview) on Cloud, consoles, and PC on January 31
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R on Cloud, consoles, and PC on January 31
Darkest Dungeon on Cloud, consoles and PC on February 2
Grid Legends on Cloud on February 2
Hot Wheels Unleashed's Game of the Year Edition on Cloud, consoles and PC on February 7
It's as usual not all good news, however, as these games will leave on January 31:
Donut County on Cloud, consoles, and PC
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master on consoles and PC