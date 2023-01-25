Goldeneye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush and every other game coming to Game Pass in January

HQ

Some of you have been wondering if Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass were going to start off 2023 pretty slow, as Microsoft hadn't said anything about a second batch for the latter half of January. Turns out, the company just wanted to save it for after tonight's "surprise".

Because the second line-up of Game Pass games this month have been announced now that Hi-Fi Rush has been officially unveiled and released. Not that Tango Gameworks' leaked game is the only goodie coming this last week of 2023's first month and first part of February:



Hi-Fi Rush on Cloud, Xbox Series and PC today



Goldeneye 007 on Cloud and consoles on January 27



Roboquest (Game Preview) on consoles on January 30



Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on Cloud and consoles on January 31



Inkulinati (Game Preview) on Cloud, consoles, and PC on January 31



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R on Cloud, consoles, and PC on January 31



Darkest Dungeon on Cloud, consoles and PC on February 2



Grid Legends on Cloud on February 2



Hot Wheels Unleashed's Game of the Year Edition on Cloud, consoles and PC on February 7



It's as usual not all good news, however, as these games will leave on January 31: