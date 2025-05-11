Goldeneye 007 blasts its way into the Video Game Hall of Fame

HQ

The legendary GoldenEye 007 has finally earned its rightful place in the World Video Game Hall of Fame. As many will recall, the game went on to revolutionise the console action genre—thanks in no small part to its incredibly addictive multiplayer mode. For those of you who were there back in the day, you might remember that expectations for the game were initially shockingly low. Movie-licensed games simply didn't stir much excitement, but the folks at Rare did what they did best in the '90s—completely blow everyone's expectations out of the water.

Alongside GoldenEye 007, Defender, Quake, and Tamagotchi were also honoured and inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame—all of which have, in one way or another, left a lasting impact on the industry.

What are your fondest GoldenEye 007 memories?