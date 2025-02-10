Golden Sun soundtrack available now on Nintendo Music

HQ

As you may already know if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, last year Nintendo added Nintendo Music, a music streaming service featuring the original soundtracks of its games, whose catalogue is growing steadily. We already have plenty of music from its most current and well-known games, as well as timeless classics like Super Mario World, but recent updates have also seen the arrival of some of the company's more "forgotten" series, and today it's the turn of fan favourite Golden Sun. With this, as noted by Nintendo Life, it would be the second full soundtrack for a GBA game on the service.

Although we haven't had a new title in the series in decades, you'll be able to relive the nostalgia (without actually playing the game, although it's also available in NSO + Expansion Pack) of this story by listening to its complete soundtrack, collected in 54 audio tracks.

Golden Sun Soundtrack (2001, Game Boy Advance)



Main Theme (Title)

Setting Off

Dungeon Theme

Chance Meeting with Sworn Enemies

Defeated...

The Passage of Time

Village Theme

Sol Sanctum

Elemental Stars

Mount Aleph Erupts

A Long Journey

Battle

Victory!

Wind Adepts

A New Ally

Cave Theme

Palace Theme

An Unsettling Feeling

Forest Theme

Sinking into Sorrow

Battling a Powerful Foe

Level Up!

Remote Village

Mercury Lighthouse

Sworn Enemies Stand in Your Way

Town Theme

Recovering after Combat

Poison Cured

Exorcised

Curse Lifted

Overnight at the Inn

Temple Theme

Desert Theme

Port-Town Theme

Set Sail on the Karagol Sea

Tolbi

Try Your Luck!

Lucky!

Very Lucky!

Super Lucky!

Labyrinth Theme

The Sleeping Treasure of Altmiller Cave

Babi's Theme

Colosseum

Colosseum Finals

Trial Road

Test Your Skills

Babi's Lighthouse

Venus Lighthouse

Battle with Saturos & Menardi

Battle with the Fusion Dragon

Felix's Resolve

The Broken Seal (Ending)

To Be Continued...



Did you play Golden Sun? Why do you think Nintendo hasn't revived this franchise?