Golden Sun soundtrack available now on Nintendo Music

As you may already know if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, last year Nintendo added Nintendo Music, a music streaming service featuring the original soundtracks of its games, whose catalogue is growing steadily. We already have plenty of music from its most current and well-known games, as well as timeless classics like Super Mario World, but recent updates have also seen the arrival of some of the company's more "forgotten" series, and today it's the turn of fan favourite Golden Sun. With this, as noted by Nintendo Life, it would be the second full soundtrack for a GBA game on the service.
Although we haven't had a new title in the series in decades, you'll be able to relive the nostalgia (without actually playing the game, although it's also available in NSO + Expansion Pack) of this story by listening to its complete soundtrack, collected in 54 audio tracks.
Did you play Golden Sun? Why do you think Nintendo hasn't revived this franchise?