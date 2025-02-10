English
Golden Sun

Golden Sun soundtrack available now on Nintendo Music

Relive the popular Game Boy Advance JRPG through its memorable music.

As you may already know if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, last year Nintendo added Nintendo Music, a music streaming service featuring the original soundtracks of its games, whose catalogue is growing steadily. We already have plenty of music from its most current and well-known games, as well as timeless classics like Super Mario World, but recent updates have also seen the arrival of some of the company's more "forgotten" series, and today it's the turn of fan favourite Golden Sun. With this, as noted by Nintendo Life, it would be the second full soundtrack for a GBA game on the service.

Although we haven't had a new title in the series in decades, you'll be able to relive the nostalgia (without actually playing the game, although it's also available in NSO + Expansion Pack) of this story by listening to its complete soundtrack, collected in 54 audio tracks.

Golden Sun Soundtrack (2001, Game Boy Advance)


  1. Main Theme (Title)

  2. Setting Off

  3. Dungeon Theme

  4. Chance Meeting with Sworn Enemies

  5. Defeated...

  6. The Passage of Time

  7. Village Theme

  8. Sol Sanctum

  9. Elemental Stars

  10. Mount Aleph Erupts

  11. A Long Journey

  12. Battle

  13. Victory!

  14. Wind Adepts

  15. A New Ally

  16. Cave Theme

  17. Palace Theme

  18. An Unsettling Feeling

  19. Forest Theme

  20. Sinking into Sorrow

  21. Battling a Powerful Foe

  22. Level Up!

  23. Remote Village

  24. Mercury Lighthouse

  25. Sworn Enemies Stand in Your Way

  26. Town Theme

  27. Recovering after Combat

  28. Poison Cured

  29. Exorcised

  30. Curse Lifted

  31. Overnight at the Inn

  32. Temple Theme

  33. Desert Theme

  34. Port-Town Theme

  35. Set Sail on the Karagol Sea

  36. Tolbi

  37. Try Your Luck!

  38. Lucky!

  39. Very Lucky!

  40. Super Lucky!

  41. Labyrinth Theme

  42. The Sleeping Treasure of Altmiller Cave

  43. Babi's Theme

  44. Colosseum

  45. Colosseum Finals

  46. Trial Road

  47. Test Your Skills

  48. Babi's Lighthouse

  49. Venus Lighthouse

  50. Battle with Saturos & Menardi

  51. Battle with the Fusion Dragon

  52. Felix's Resolve

  53. The Broken Seal (Ending)

  54. To Be Continued...

Did you play Golden Sun? Why do you think Nintendo hasn't revived this franchise?

Golden Sun

