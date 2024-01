HQ

The Nintendo Switch has been able to build quite an impressive selection of role-playing games through its lifetime, so it's rather appropriate that two of history's most beloved ones have been saved for "last".

Nintendo has decided to start 2024 off with a bang by adding Golden Sun and Golden Sun 2: The Lost Age to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack collection on the 17th of January. You can get a taste of what awaits by watching the trailer below.