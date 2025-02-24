HQ

Andre Iguodala, four time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) with Golden State Warriors, as well as MVP in the 2015 final, All-Star in 2012, has entered the pantheon in the Bay team by removing his number 9 and jeresy, being the seventh player in the history of the franchise to received shuch an honor.

Posing before the four cups he helped win in his two tenures at Warriors, Iguodala reunited with the his teammates, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson... although Thompson plays now with Dallas Mavericks, which ended up losing 126-102, continuing the bleeing after Luka Doncic left.

Iguodala, born in 1984, was already a veteran (eight years at the Philadelphia 76ers and another with the Denver Nuggets when he joined Golden State Warriors in 2012, becoming the "glue" of the team, in the words of Curry, who said that he "sacrificed ego for excellence". The 2015 title was the first final Warriors won in four decades, and it was followed by three more, incliding one in 2022, a year after Iguodala spent a year at the Nuggets.

The other numbers retired in Golden State Warriors' history were those of Rick Barry (24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Nate Thurmond (42), Al Attles (16), Chris Mullin (17) and Tom Meschery (14). Iguodala retired in 2023 after 1,231 games.