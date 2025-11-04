news
Golden Joysticks 2025: Here are the nominees for the Ultimate Game of the Year
12 titles are up for the prestigious trophy.
HQ
Every award at the Golden Joysticks is prestigious in their own rights, but the one that stands out among the rest is without a doubt the Ultimate Game of the Year. This is effectively the actual GOTY award from the event, and with the Golden Joysticks around two weeks away, now we know the 12 games that are nominated for this trophy.
The nominees are as follows:
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Silent Hill f
- Split Fiction
The voting for this award is now open and will remain so until November 8. As for who will be presenting the Golden Joysticks this year, Lady Dimistrecu from Resident Evil Village will be handling presenter duties, as Maggie Robertson is tapped as the host.