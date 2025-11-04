Golden Joysticks 2025: Here are the nominees for the Ultimate Game of the Year

HQ

Every award at the Golden Joysticks is prestigious in their own rights, but the one that stands out among the rest is without a doubt the Ultimate Game of the Year. This is effectively the actual GOTY award from the event, and with the Golden Joysticks around two weeks away, now we know the 12 games that are nominated for this trophy.

The nominees are as follows:



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Donkey Kong Bananza



Ghost of Yotei



Hades II



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Peak



Silent Hill f



Split Fiction



The voting for this award is now open and will remain so until November 8. As for who will be presenting the Golden Joysticks this year, Lady Dimistrecu from Resident Evil Village will be handling presenter duties, as Maggie Robertson is tapped as the host.