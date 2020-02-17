Golden Gun is coming to R6: Siege, new operators unveiled

The Six Invitational tournament took place in Montreal over the weekend and while everyone was in town to celebrate all things R6, Ubisoft took the opportunity to unveil its plans for the tactical shooter.

The new operators coming in Year 5 Season 1, Iana and Oryx, land alongside a reworked Oregon map, while we were told that Season 2 will get two more new operators and a reworked House (revised versions of Skyscraper and Chalet will follow later). Iana, who is more attack-focused, brings mobile, lifelike holograms to the party, while the more defensive Oryx can batter down walls quickly (but with a health penalty).

A big emphasis is going to be on improving what's already in place, as well as adding new quality of life improvements that will impact all aspects of the game. For example, we're getting a new ping system to improve in-game comms, a rep system, greater autonomy when picking maps, a replay feature to capture your greatest moments, and additional secondary gear for operators to use.

As part of the roadmap for Year 5, six (as opposed to the usual eight) new operators are planned, while existing characters (for example, Tachanka) are also set to be revisited and refined. Each season will have one major event, but the studio is also adding an Arcade Mode and that weekend-only playlist is going to offer some fun distractions. Which brings us to the case in point.

One of the Arcade playlists mentioned was a GoldenEye-inspired Goldun Gun match type. For those who are perhaps a little too young to remember the distant days of the N64, Rare's Bond game had some of the best multiplayer in the history of the entire universe. In particular, the infamous Golden Gun mode was a highlight. In it, each shot from the titular golden gun was an instant-kill, however, the gun needed to be reloaded after each shot, making victory far from assured. It sounds like a great addition to the R6 mix, even if it's only fleeting.

Oh yeah, we almost forgot the mention: Ubisoft has teamed up Crystal Dynamics for a Tomb Raider themed skin. The new skin is supposed to land after Operation Void Edge, which is due to launch in March. Take a look at the trailer below to see it in action.