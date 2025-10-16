Golden Boy 2025 nominations: the best young players in Europe (behind Lamine Yamal)

HQ

The Golden Boy Award, handed by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the best male footballer under 21 on European clubs during the calendar year, has announced the list of 20 candidates (and 5 wild cards) for the 2025 edition. This list is made up of Golden Boy Football Benchmark Index (GBFB Index), a tool that takes data from players according to their performances in European clubs, using data like minutes played, performances, transfer activity...

Lamine Yamal, as expected, leads the index, but was left out because the rules force that each year the award is given to a different player, to ensure greater diversity and visibility for the young talents in Europe.

Lamine Yamal, of course, won last year. Jude Bellingham won in 2023, Gavi in 2022, Pedri in 2021, Haaland in 2020. Previous winners include Mbappé in 2017, Pogba in 2013, Messi in 2005 or Rooney in 2004.

Golden Boy 2025 nominees:

This list is made of the top 20 in the index (minus Yamal, who has been left out).



Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, 18)



Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain, 20)



Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain, 19)



Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain, 19)



Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, 20)



Arda Güler (Real Madrid, 20)



Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid, 18)



Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal, 18)



Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, 19)



Jorrel Hato (Chelsea, 19)



Estêvão (Chelsea, 18)



Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur, 19)



Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur, 19)



Kenan Yildiz (Juventus, 20)



Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, 18)



Leny Yoro (Manchester United, 19)



Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City, 20)



Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen, 20)



Victor Froholdt (Porto, 19)



Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, 20)



Wild cards:

This is a short list of "wild cards" picked between 21-100 of their index.



Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 20)



Pio Esposito (Inter, 20)



Rodrigo Mora (Porto, 18)



Giovanni Leoni (Liverpool, 18)



Aleksandar Stankovic (Club Brugge, 20)



Who do you think will win Golden Boy 2025? The winner will be announced in November. The winner will be selected by an international jury of 50 journalists.