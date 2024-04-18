Golden Axe to become animated TV series

HQ

By all sandals and wizards, not yet is the hope over for Sega's classic old side-scrolling action fest. Because according to a new report, Comedy Central is currently working on an animated adaptation based on Golden Axe.

A long list of voice actors have already been announced for the project, including Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Lisa Gilroy, Liam McIntyre and Carl Tart.

These are talents who have previously been involved in several major series, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Flash, The Americans and Community. So there's hope!

According to series creators Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler, the series will be about a group of warriors who battle the evil Death Adder, and there will be a total of ten episodes filled with violence and humour.

Are you in the mood for some animated violence, and do you think Golden Axe could fit the format?

Thanks, Variety.