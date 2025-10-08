Gold hits record-breaking 4,000 dollars mark

HQ

We just got the news that gold surged past the 4,000-dollar mark for the first time, extending a historic rally driven by geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower interest rates in the United States. The precious metal has been one of the strongest performers this year, buoyed by central bank purchases, inflows into gold-backed ETFs, and a weakening dollar. Political unrest in multiple regions has added to the safe-haven appeal, while investors weigh the impact of the ongoing US government shutdown on economic indicators. Other precious metals also gained, with silver, platinum, and palladium posting solid increases.