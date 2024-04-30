Gohan and Piccolo forge their bond in the roster trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

HQ

As previewed yesterday, Bandai Namco today unveiled its new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the successor to the Budokai Tenkaichi series that is expected to arrive in the coming months.

While we were expecting a more general character trailer, what we got from the team was something more exciting and emotional. The trailer is called "Master and Apprentice", and it revolves around the bond we saw forged in the manga and anime series between various characters.

For example, we see Gohan's beginnings as a disciple of Piccolo Jr. and his training after Goku's death at the hands of Raditz. We also see Gohan (adult) and Videl in love training before the Tournament, and Master Roshi pushing Yamcha's strength to the limit. Great moments that we will also relive in the game, once it sets its release date.

These are the ten characters that have been confirmed today, and that together with the previous ones make a total of 61 fighters for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, although it's clear from the image below that the final roster will be very, very big.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero confirmed roster on April 30th. Zero



Gohan (child)



Gohan (Adult)



Gohan (future)



Gohan (future), Super Saiyan



Trunks (sword)



Trunks (sword), Super Saiyan



Videl



Beerus



Whis



Master Roshi

