GOG's new owner doesn't want to compete with Steam or focus on AAA games

Recently, we saw one of the big PC games platforms get new ownership. Former CD Projekt Red studio head Michał Kiciński bought GOG.com from his old studio to the tune of $25.3 million. While he wants to make some big leaps forward with the platform in the near future, Kiciński isn't planning on taking away a lot of what makes GOG great.

Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz recently, he explained that while he does want GOG to be able to tackle Steam in some aspects, the good old games platform won't be wading deep into the waters of AAA titles. "It's not the GOG way," Kiciński said. Instead, he wants GOG to double down on what already makes it a valuable asset to gamers.

"GOG has its own strengths and really should focus on maintaining them and even strengthening them. There is no need to try to be like the others. GOG has its own identity and its own uniqueness, which is very much appreciated by gamers," he added.

Through focusing on these strengths, as well as having most of the best-selling games of a given year on the platform, Kiciński believes GOG will continue to stand out. He wants GOG to be a healthy company, but won't prioritise money over delivering a good service. "Many companies fall apart on that, putting the spreadsheets first," he said.