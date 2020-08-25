GOG is giving away Serious Sam: The First Encounter for free

You're watching Advertisements

PC gaming platform GOG.com has a Harvest Sale offering "1500 fresh gaming deals", and you can save up to 91% on certain purchases. The big draw is that Serious Sam: The First Encounter from 2001 is free until August 26. They are of course promoting the upcoming Serious Sam 4, which is coming out on September 24.

Other offers in this Harvest Sale includes Batman - The Telltale Series (-50%), Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (-40%), Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition (-75%), Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition (-40%), Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition (-70%) and Phantasmagoria (-35%). Harvest Sale runs until August 31.

Alongside the Harvest Sale, they also have two more offers. If you pre-order the upcoming Iron Harvest, you get Sudden Strike 4 for free as well (offer valid until September 8). That another offer is "Quad Damage bundle", and it includes four indie games: Elderborn (-30%), Hedon (-30%), Nightmare Reaper (-20%) and Project Warlock (-60%). If you buy the whole bundle, you will get an additional 5% off. The Quad Damage bundle offer runs until September 7.