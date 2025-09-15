GOG has plans to port and preserve Nintendo classics one day

HQ

GOG has always been known for prioritising the preservation of games, and it continues that mission to this day. With its Dreamlist, GOG showcases the games it would love to bring to its platform, even if some of them seem like they're dreams that'll never become realities like Super Mario 64.

Speaking to Automaton, GOG's senior PR rep Piotr Gnyp spoke about the company's plans for the future, and its big ambitions. "Right now, GOG is focused on PC games, but that doesn't mean we plan to stop there. Our long-term ambition is to become the ultimate destination for classic games, wherever they come from," Gnyp said.

"And let's be honest: if PC games are getting ported to consoles all the time, why shouldn't it happen in reverse, too? We're already seeing new PlayStation titles, like God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn, appear on GOG, which shows that some shifts are already happening in the industry," he continued. "Add to that the evolving landscape of console emulation, and the idea of playing old console titles on PC becomes much more feasible than it was even a few years ago. So yes, even if some Dreamlist entries may seem far-fetched today, they reflect a real desire from our community. And to us, that's always worth listening to."

Nostalgic favourites have been given new life via GOG, like Capcom's Dino Crisis, for example. The negotiations to bring these games to GOG take time, though, and the power still lies in the hands of the IP holders. Whether we'll see Nintendo make similar deals is unknown, but perhaps one day GOG's Dreamlist can become reality.