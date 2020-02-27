GOG has new and incredibly consumer-friendly rules for returns

Most gamers seem to think well of CD Projekt Red and their platform GOG where you can buy DRM free games for PC. But there's always room for improvement, and that just might be how CD Projekt Red resonated before they decided to offer one of the best return policies we've ever seen.

On the GOG support page, they have now added that you "can get a full refund up to 30 days after purchasing a product, even if you downloaded, launched, and played it."

And why stop there. In the guidelines, they have also added that "pre-orders can be refunded throughout their pre-order period (as in - until they get released), and for 30 days after their release date."

This almost sounds too good to be true, of course, since the games are DRM free and there's really no end on how badly this can be abused. They end by simply asking people to be nice and don't do this guy, and they might refuse returns from people who simply are taking advantages of these almost unbelievable generous set of rules:

"We trust that you're making informed purchasing decisions and will use this updated voluntary Refund Policy only if something doesn't work as you expected.

This is why there are no limits but instead, we reserve the right to refuse refunds in individual cases.

Please respect all the time and hard work put into making the games you play and remember that refunds are not reviews. If you finished the game and didn't like it, please consider sharing your opinion instead. Also, please don't take advantage of our trust by asking for an unreasonable amount of games to be refunded. Don't be that person. No one likes that person."

We really hope this will turn out well for CD Projekt Red in the end. More consumer-friendly rules really wouldn't hurt the wonderful world of video games.