GOG Galaxy is now integrated with Epic Games Store

Looking to collect your digital titles into one place? The Epic Games Store and GOG Galaxy are now officially integrated.

Are you one of those gamers who easily get overwhelmed when looking for your digital games across multiple storefronts and game hubs? If so, GOG Galaxy just received integration with the Epic Games Store, meaning you'll now be able to find your Epic titles in the GOG Galaxy launcher with no fuss.

GOG SVP Oleg Klapovsky had the following to say about the integration: "Together with GOG.COM and Xbox Live, those official integrations are bringing a more seamless and reliable experience to gamers" and Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison chimed in; "It's an important step towards breaking down walls between PC stores, as it enables a unified experience for players to manage their PC games library independent of where their games were purchased".

Check GOG Galaxy out here.

