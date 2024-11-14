GOG announces new Preservation Program

HQ

As gaming and technology develop, it does feel as though the titles that were great in the past are getting left behind. In recent years, that has led to more and more calls for game preservation, so that we don't lose out on these pieces of art. Some companies like Nintendo have notably caused quite the stir when they've ended ways to access old games, like the 3DS and Wii U eShops which closed earlier this year.

However, PC gaming site GOG is trying to do quite the opposite with its new Preservation Program. The initiative hopes to maintain compatibility between older games and more modern machines, with a specific focus on PC gaming.

Already, 100 games are included in the program. Titles such as Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, System Shock 2, The Witcher, Sim City 3000, and plenty more are being preserved by GOG, meaning they'll be around for the foreseeable future.

