Godzilla x Kong's first poster teases a shift in power

HQ

The first poster for the upcoming next major instalment into the Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has been revealed. The image gives us a better glimpse at the main antagonist for the film, who was first teased in the short announcement video for the film a while back.

The poster comes with the tagline of "Bow to Your New King", suggesting that a shift in the power dynamic of the world of monsters will be taking place. As for how this will be managed, the villain is expected to be Skar King, which is a large simian monster who uses the energy of the Hollow Earth to gain the abilities of his enemies. Needless to say, it looks like both Godzilla and Kong will have their hands full with this one.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to arrive in cinemas on April 12, 2024.