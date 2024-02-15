Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's second trailer is even crazier than the first

HQ

Godzilla fans have been eating well, recently. Not only did we get the excellent Godzilla Minus One last year, but now we're in for even more action featuring the big lizard as he teams up with King Kong once more.

In the second trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we get a lot more details regarding the story this time around. There are some human characters we'll have to follow (snore) but other than that a lot of focus seems to have been placed on our CGI giants.

We also see an entire society of massive apes in the trailer, which has us wondering how there wasn't a Rise of the Planet of the Apes type of scenario going on in this version of Earth, especially considering these primates are as big as skyscrapers.

Check out the trailer below, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releases on the 29th of March.