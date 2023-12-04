Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer shows the team-up we've waited for

HQ

After fighting each other for years, the two giant iconic creatures had to work together a bit in Godzilla vs. Kong, but that will be taken to another level in April.

Adam Wingard and crew have given us the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it shows us some of the stuff the two titular characters have to do when fighting this new colossal threat that looks like Kong's long lost brother. All while Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry , Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen and other puny humans realise Skull Island still has an undiscovered secret or two.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will premiere on the 10th of April.