Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is coming earlier than expected

If you've been keeping up to date with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+ and are excited to return to theatres to watch Godzilla and Kong team up again in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, well then we have some good news for you.

Because that big action flick is set to debut earlier than expected. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is now coming on March 29, 2024, around two weeks earlier than its prior release date.

As for why this is happening, it seems to be related to the fact that Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho's next film Mickey 17 has been delayed to an unspecified date. This means anyone looking forward to that film starring Robert Pattinson will have to wait longer but can still head to theatres on the same day to see a big monkey and a radioactive lizard going 12 rounds with a different big monkey.