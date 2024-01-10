Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is coming earlier than expected

But Mickey 17 has been delayed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been keeping up to date with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+ and are excited to return to theatres to watch Godzilla and Kong team up again in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, well then we have some good news for you.

Because that big action flick is set to debut earlier than expected. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is now coming on March 29, 2024, around two weeks earlier than its prior release date.

As for why this is happening, it seems to be related to the fact that Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho's next film Mickey 17 has been delayed to an unspecified date. This means anyone looking forward to that film starring Robert Pattinson will have to wait longer but can still head to theatres on the same day to see a big monkey and a radioactive lizard going 12 rounds with a different big monkey.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Related texts



Loading next content