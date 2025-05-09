Godzilla x Kong sequel gets first teaser and official subtitle: Supernova

Legendary Pictures has announced the title for the next entry in the Monsterverse, and sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It will be titles Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, and it has begun production now, with a release date on March 26, 2027, exactly three years after the latest film.

Legendary's Monsterverse has become one of the most successful film franchises from Warner Bros., with a steady pace of new movies mixed with TV shows (like the animated Skull Island series on Netflix or Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+, which is also getting a second season).

Grant Sputore, director of the sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, will make his big budget directorial debut with Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, with a cast made up mostly of new faces like Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill. The only returning cast member will be Dan Stevens.

Godzilla fans think SpaceGodzillla will appear in this one

A viral marketing campaign will start now, with the short teaser showing a phone number that you can call or text on WhatsApp to get updates on the new monsters that will appear on the film, (240) MON-ARCH / (+1-240-666-2724).

It was also rumoured that this new film would lean more into Godzilla's mythology, as the previous two films focused more on the big ape. The title already suggests that something might be coming from space... and fans are expecting SpaceGodzilla to make a return from the 1994 Toho film.

We will have to wait a little less than two years to know for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, currently scheduled to release on the same day as The Legend of Zelda movie from Sony.