Godzilla x Kong director already has plans for a sequel

Warner and Legendary's Monsterverse has undeniably taken a rather strange journey, and from its beginnings with the surprisingly grounded and realistic Godzilla, the contrast with Godzilla vs. Kong is eye-catching to say the least. Colourful, extravagant and brash with a heavy dose of inspiration from Japanese anime, a theme that looks set to continue with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The critics may not have loved it, and here at Gamereactor we certainly weren't impressed with the latest film in the Monsterverse series. But that didn't stop Godzilla vs. Kong from raising a more than decent amount of money, and assuming The New Empire continues the positive trend, its director Adam Wingard is ready with ideas for more films.

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, he said the following about the films and its future:

"The whole idea that if you've done two movies, like, maybe you should just go ahead and do a third because, as you said, there's a trilogy in there. I definitely think there's more story to this, and I think that I have more story to tell.

But it just depends on how Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does and how things kind of shape out. I know that sounds like a bullshit diplomatic answer. But the truth is, If I'm going to be completely honest with you.

I do have more story to tell with these monsters and I know where I'd go with it and would be very excited to be able to come back on for another one if things worked out!"

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens on March 29.

