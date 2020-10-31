Godzilla will be coming to Fall Guys

You're watching Advertisements

The classic worldwide fictional lizard, Godzilla, will be coming to Mediatonic's wacky battle royale, Fall Guys next week, just in time for Godzilla Day. The crossover of which is set to bring a limited Godzilla skin to the title, is a product of Toho Co. Ltd. and Mediatonic working together to celebrate the character for Japan's Godzilla Festival Online 2020.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mediatonic on this Godzilla costume," said Lora Cohn, Managing Director, Toho International, Inc in a press release. "With only two months since launch and boasting millions of players worldwide, 'Fall Guys' presents such an exciting opportunity for Godzilla fans everywhere. Now, players will get to celebrate Godzilla Day in such a unique way by putting on the Godzilla suit and stomping their way to victory!"

Players on PC and PS4 will be able to pick-up this skin for 10 Crowns, with it featuring iconic Godzilla trademarks such as its three rows of dorsal fins, as well as different colour schemes to suit different game types.

"There are many parallels to be drawn between the mighty Godzilla and an average Fall Guy," states Jeff Tanton, VP of Creative, Mediatonic. "they are both fiercely competitive, they battle on an international stage with incredibly high stakes, they always get back up after being knocked down, and according to worrying reports from our social media channels, they are both much taller than you'd expect."

Will you be picking up the Godzilla skin when it launches?