Godzilla vs. Kong director makes Thundercats movie

Adam Wingard's massive monster party Godzilla vs. Kong has just started to premiere in parts of Europe, but we can already look forward to the filmmaker's next big fantasy project: a Thundercats movie. According to an interview with Deadline, this is something of a passion project for Wingard, as the cult phenomenon of the 1980s is something that has been with him all his life:

ThunderCats is a dream project for me. When I was in high school, I was obsessed with it. You'd think at that point, I was a little too old, that my years of obsession with ThunderCats would be when I was 6 years old. My real obsession with ThunderCats came in high school, the pinnacle of me deciding I wanted to be a filmmaker, and pushing in that direction...I actually spent most of my 10th grade year, I completely blew it. I didn't pay attention in school, made terrible grades. And the reason? I was writing my ThunderCats screenplay through my entire 10th grade year. And I was hand-writing it. The screenplay itself ended up being 272 pages long. I still have it.

He says he was ridiculed for his Thundercats script as a young man, but that 20 years later he is grateful to fulfill a childhood dream:

I heard there was a ThunderCats script out there and it happened to be set up with some of my producers on Death Note. I asked them, I want to rewrite this script with my friend Simon Barrett. This is a huge passion thing for me. Nobody on this planet knows or has thought as much about ThunderCats as I have. They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to do a new type of fantasy sci-fi spectacle film that people have never seen before. It's got a rich mythology; the characters are fantastic. The colors. I want to do a ThunderCats film that takes you back to that '80s aesthetic.

The director is also about to make a sequel to the cult classic movie Face/Off, where he discussed the importance of doing the characters justice:

I'm going to do the next available thing, quickly. Maybe that's Face/Off 2. When I look at Face/Off, some people have said if you are going to follow that film, it's about the operation, a sci-fi gimmick. To me, that's now what it is. It's part of it and is what makes it so unique and fun. But the story is really about the characters. Sean Archer and Castor Troy. The film is a follow-up to their story, and what it entails.

Thundercats have previously been revived via a 2011 reboot and a less appreciated 2020 reinterpretation called Thundercats Roar, but this will be the first time the franchise has had a Hollywood adaptation.