Godzilla vs. Kong delayed by a week

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, we reported on the first trailer for the upcoming Monster Verse movie Godzilla vs. Kong, which showed off the first look of the two behemoths slugging it out against one another. There was a lot to take in during that trailer, with some fans even spotting what could be a Mecha Godzilla for a brief moment, but unfortunately we'll have to wait a little longer before we can check out all the action, as the movie has been delayed - by one week.

That's right, we won't have to wait all that much longer to see the giant ape face off against the nuclear powered monster. According to Variety, the movie received this slight delay due to No Time To Die being pushed again (from April 2 to October 8). Judging by how this is only a slight shift, it does look like Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing both in theatres and for home viewing come late March.

If you haven't already, check out the wild trailer for the movie below.