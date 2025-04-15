Godzilla video games could be about to make a big return

HQ

Toho, the company behind popular Japanese movies and TV shows such as Godzilla Minus One, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the works of Studio Ghibli, is looking to accelerate its globalisation in the coming years, particularly when it comes to Godzilla.

In a report from Bloomberg Japan, Toho has revealed plans for Godzilla to explore realms beyond film and TV, moving into home video games, merchandise, and attractions. Godzilla has of course appeared in video games before, recently having joined the Fortnite roster alongside fellow massive animal King Kong.

But, unlike those collaboration projects, it seems that this would be more focused on Godzilla as the central character within a game. Perhaps even a playable Godzilla? As we know, video game development cycles take years nowadays, and so it will likely be some time before these Godzilla games come to light, but now we know they are being conceptualised.