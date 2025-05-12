Godzilla shows off a new look to celebrate 70th anniversary

HQ

Godzilla celebrates his 70th anniversary this year. We've seen the king of monsters take on many forms, and appear in countless media over the decades, but it seems that Toho still has plenty of ways to keep him fresh.

In a new video posted to Toho's YouTube, we see Godzilla go green. No, he doesn't start recycling and switching off the lights as soon as he leaves the room. He goes green in a literal sense, charging up a green atomic beam in the video, which sees him running amok in Southeast Asia.

Toho has big plans for the world's most-famous monster, as it hopes to expand the Godzilla IP following recent successes like Godzilla: Minus One. We'll be getting a new Godzilla x Kong movie, and new video games as well as the sequel to Godzilla: Minus One.

