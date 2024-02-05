Godzilla Minus One soundtrack to be released on vinyl

HQ

The soundtrack to the latest film starring everybody's favourite radioactive primordial lizard is getting the vinyl treatment. The music composed by Naoki Sato for Godzilla Minus One lands on two 150 g vinyl discs coloured in two distinct shades that the manufacturer has chosen to name "Godzilla Heat Ray", and as befits all luxury vinyl releases, the envelope is of the gatefold model.

Spread over the four sides, we find a total of 17 songs and if you want, the Godzilla Minus One soundtrack can be pre-ordered now for $50 plus shipping ahead of a release in April all from Waxwork Records.

What did you think of the music in Godzilla Minus One, and would you consider owning the vinyl edition?