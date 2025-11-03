Godzilla Minus One sequel revealed in first teaser

The sequel to Takashi Yamazaki's Oscar-winning hit Godzilla Minus One has been revealed. First revealed towards the end of last year, the Godzilla Minus One sequel comes as no surprise considering the great reception of the first film from fans and critics.

A few hours ago at Godzilla Fest, the title of the second film was revealed alongside a short teaser you can check out below. The new film is called Godzilla Minus Zero. While that might seem like a step back, this film is a sequel to Minus One, and if you think about it -1 plus 1 equals 0, which you can easily call Minus Zero.

Strange maths aside, the film is likely to draw up a lot of attention when we can see more significant details about it. The plot is being kept mostly under wraps right now, but it's possible the film could arrive as soon as next year, so keep your eyes peeled for more details.