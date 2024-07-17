Godzilla Minus One/Minus Colour is hitting Netflix next month

HQ

The all-powerful lizard of the deep is getting ready to make another grand entrance, and this time in a special black-and-white version that the creators have named Godzilla Minus One/Minus Colour.

The monochromatic version of the film will premiere on Netflix on August 1 and Takashi Yamazaki who directed the Japanese hit has worked hard with his team on this new release and had the following (thanks, Bloody Disgusting) to say about it:

"Rather than just making it monochrome, it is a cut by cut. I had them make adjustments while making full use of various mattes, as if they were creating a new movie.

"What I was aiming for was a style that looked like it was taken by masters of monochrome photography. We were able to unearth the texture of the skin and the details of the scenery that were hidden in the photographed data.

"Then, a frightening Godzilla, just like the one in the documentary, appeared. By eliminating color, a new sense of reality emerges. Please live and resist further fear at the theater".

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Colour will also be included in the upcoming 4K release of the film, for those of you who are keen to own the film on a physical format.

Are you looking forward to Godzilla Minus One/Minus Colour?