Godzilla Minus One looks brutal in new trailer

The film releases to global audiences on the 1st of December.

A new Godzilla movie has just received its first teaser trailer, barely showing us more than a second of the most famous monster in the world, but it still creates an interesting atmosphere.

Western audiences might be used to seeing Godzilla as a bit of an antihero, as even though he destroys a lot of stuff, he always helps out humans in the end, but Godzilla Minus One will show him as a monster through and through, as a post-war Japan struggles to meet a new threat.

The film will release on the 3rd of November in Japan and the 1st of December to the rest of the world. Check out the first teaser below:

