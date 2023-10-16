Godzilla looks terrifying in new Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer

HQ

If you've been waiting for new additions to the Monsterverse, then Apple TV+ is soon set to be the place to go, because the streaming service has been working with Legendary on a series that looks to explore some of the secrets and nuances that lie in this cinematic world.

Known as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show will see a group of people looking to unravel and discover the secrets of the Monarch organisation, which has been working to study and hide the existence of monsters from the rest of the world. Naturally, monsters are a very prevalent theme in this series, but none more so than Godzilla, which seems to be back to its truly terrifying self once again here.

The show is slated to start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023, and will star Kurt and Wyatt Russell playing the same character set in different time periods. Check out the latest trailer below.