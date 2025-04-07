Godzilla & Kong's third movie is filming now

HQ

It's about time to double-check you're covered for monster damage on your house insurance, as Godzilla and Kong are soon going to team up again. After two successful box office outings, the ape and the lizard are looking to rake in the cash for Legendary and Warner Bros. once more in a third film.

Apparently, that third movie is filming now. Speaking to 7NewsAustralia on the red carpet in Sydney, The Last of Us actress Kaitlyn Dever said she is already filming the third Godzilla & Kong movie, which is currently slated for release on the 26th of March, 2027.

After selling the first movie on Godzilla and Kong fighting, The New Empire boasted a team-up between the two, and so we imagine the massive monsters will be friends again in this third film. We'll just have to wait and see what new threat arises to have them team up once more.